Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $290,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 87,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $39,877,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.11. 48,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.