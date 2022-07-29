Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $5.35 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

