Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,914 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.8% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

