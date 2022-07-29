Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,835 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.23. The company had a trading volume of 199,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.41 and a 200 day moving average of $422.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

