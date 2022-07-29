Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.56

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $0.73. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 236,088 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

