Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) vs. Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Head to Head Comparison

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04% Remark 46.18% -163.16% -64.46%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Spire Global has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spire Global and Remark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Remark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 262.71%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Remark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and Remark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 4.75 -$19.31 million N/A N/A Remark $15.99 million 2.77 $27.47 million $0.08 5.27

Remark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

Summary

Spire Global beats Remark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries. The company also provides Thermal kits, which includes a thermal imaging camera, calibrating device, computer to monitor the video feed, supporting equipment, and AI software to scan crowds and areas of high foot traffic for indications that certain persons with elevated temperatures may require secondary screening; and rPad thermal imaging devices, a single-post stand to scan individuals on a one-by-one basis for authorized entry. In addition, it owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website that sells swimwear and accessories in the latest styles, as well as offers advertising services. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

