SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.52 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.13-2.15 EPS.
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.78.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
