SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.52 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.13-2.15 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPS Commerce Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

