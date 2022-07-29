Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Get Square alerts:

Square Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. Square has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of -497.83 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Square will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,141 shares of company stock worth $20,909,072. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Square

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Square by 10,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Square

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.