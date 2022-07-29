SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

