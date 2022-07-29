SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

