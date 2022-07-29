Stably USD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $463,146.45 and approximately $11,668.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.17 or 0.99984959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003891 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00127638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,235 coins and its circulating supply is 463,203 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.