Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,159. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $203.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

