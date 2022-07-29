Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 53,989 shares.The stock last traded at $47.93 and had previously closed at $47.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Stantec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stantec by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

