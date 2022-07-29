Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $84.67 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

