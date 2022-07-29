STARSHIP Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $23,905.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
