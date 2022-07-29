State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.01 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NYSE DG opened at $245.15 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

