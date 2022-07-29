State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 16,927 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HP by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

