State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.