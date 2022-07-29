Status Price Tops $0.0314 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $109.03 million and $7.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,928.17 or 1.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00129558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

