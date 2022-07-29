Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $97.73 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $97.73 million and $11.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,926.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00635909 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00274552 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014807 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003168 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
