Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE SCL opened at $114.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

