Stephens Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $230.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $209.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

