Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,400 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $95.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04.

