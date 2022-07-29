Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,485 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

