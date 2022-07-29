Stephens Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.00 on Monday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in National Bank by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

