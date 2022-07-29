Stifel Nicolaus Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $22.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Leslie’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

