Stifel Nicolaus Trims MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price to $230.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of MKSI opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

