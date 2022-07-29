StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pluristem Therapeutics Price Performance

Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,024 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

