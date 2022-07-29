StockNews.com Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

