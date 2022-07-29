StockNews.com Upgrades Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Burford Capital stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

