StockNews.com Upgrades Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Burford Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
Burford Capital stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52.
Burford Capital Company Profile
