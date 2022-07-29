StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FC. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

