StockNews.com Upgrades UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares in the company, valued at $13,592,682.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares in the company, valued at $13,592,682.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $2,805,605 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

