StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 72,223 shares.The stock last traded at $88.83 and had previously closed at $87.26.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,120 shares of company stock worth $4,459,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

