Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 155,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,619. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

