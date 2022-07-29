Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,270 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 9.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 676,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,871. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

