Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 155,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

