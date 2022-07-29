Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. 5,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

