Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,270 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 9.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

