Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 35,647 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,647 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after buying an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.96. 27,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

