Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.94.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $219.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

