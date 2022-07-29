Summit X LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,013,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 338,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $203.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

