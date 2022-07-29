Summit X LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.