Summit X LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit X LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $331.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

