Summit X LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $159.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.19.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

