Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $914,238.26

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $914,238.26 and approximately $4,679.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00680498 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,297,550 coins and its circulating supply is 46,597,550 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.