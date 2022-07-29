Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SGRY. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SGRY opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,011.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $1,053,599. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

