SVB Leerink Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $630.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $42.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $38.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.75 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $582.37 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $608.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.99.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 704.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

