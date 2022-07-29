Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWDBY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

