Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0022

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $160,648.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.00693675 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.46 or 1.00027682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001524 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 965,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,309,752 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

