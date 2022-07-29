Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Cut to CHF 87

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Swiss Re from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

